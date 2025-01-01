Adam Milne, Chris Lynn become latest overseas talent to register for PSL Season 10 draft

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 1 : New Zealand pacer Adam Milne and Australian top-order batter Chris Lynn became the latest overseas talent to register for the Pakistan Super League Season 10 draft.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) took to X on Wednesday to confirm Milne and Lynn entering the draft, which will be held in Gwadar city of Balochistan on January 11.

"Kiwi Speedster Alert! Adam Milne enters the #HBLPSLDraft!" PSL wrote on X.

Making up for yesterday's lost announcement... Explosive Aussie batter Chris Lynn enters the #HBLPSLDraft!" PSL wrote on X.

Before Milne, former Kiwi speedster Tim Southee also registered for the PSL Season 10 draft. Lynn's former compatriot David Warner also entered the PSL draft after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Milne has represented New Zealand in the white-ball format, making 103 appearances and picking up 118 wickets. In the T20Is, Milne has played 53 matches and scythed 61 scalps, averaging 24.98, with best figures of 5/26. In the ODI format, the 32-year-old has played 50 matches for the Kiwis and took 57 wickets with best figures of 35.56.

Milne boasts a fair share of experience playing in franchise cricket. The right-arm quick has featured in the Big Bash League (BBL), The Hundred Men's Competition, the Indian Premier League, and the Vitality Blast.

In the cash-rich IPL, Milne has represented Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He featured in 10 matches and picked up seven wickets with an average of 46.71.

Meanwhile, out of favour, Lynn has been a household figure in franchise cricket since last representing Australia in 2018. Lynn was a common face in the IPL and played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

During his IPL stint, the 35-year-old played 42 matches and garnered 1,329 runs at an average of 34.08 while striking at 140.63. He has been a part of the PSL and represented Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor