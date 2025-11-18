Adam Voges to step down as WA coach after 2025-26; emerges as future Australia boss candidate

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Adam Voges, considered a strong contender to coach Australia once Andrew McDonald's tenure ends, will step down as Western Australia's (WA) head coach after the 2025-26 season as he looks to explore opportunities in franchise cricket, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Voges took charge in the 2018-19 season after Justin Langer became Australia's head coach, and since then has overseen a remarkable era of dominance for WA. Under his leadership, the team secured three consecutive Sheffield Shield titles and won four One-Day Cup trophies, completing the double in three straight seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

Although WA finished last in both formats last season, it currently sits third on the Shield table after a dramatic one-wicket victory over Queensland.

"I'm incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to be in the role of WA men's team head coach over the past eight seasons," Voges said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"We have enjoyed an incredible amount of success over the past four seasons, which is a credit to everyone involved with the side," he added.

"It's also been really pleasing to oversee many players from WA take the step to international duty and excel playing for their country. While it wasn't an easy decision to make, I'm looking forward to pursuing more coaching opportunities in franchise cricket," he noted.

Earlier this month, ESPNcricinfo reported that Voges was in discussions to join the Trent Rockets in the Hundred as an assistant coach. He has previously coached Australia A and has also been involved with the national side.

WA Cricket is still in talks with Voges about continuing as Perth Scorchers head coach in the Big Bash League (BBL).

McDonald's contract as Australia's head coach runs until 2027, and he has already suggested he is unlikely to extend his term, having been in the role since early 2022.

Voges, who played 20 Tests and retired with an exceptional average of 61.87, has guided WA through a period when many players have been part of the national setup. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis are currently in Australia's Test squad.

A promising new group is also emerging from WA's system, including allrounder Cooper Connolly and young fast bowler Mahli Beardman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor