"Adapt to match situation": Ben Duckett reveals England's Ashes approach

Perth [Australia], November 11 : England opening batter Ben Duckett, ahead of the opening Ashes fixture, stated that England's approach during the series will be to understand the match situation better and react accordingly.

England will take on Australia in the opening fixtures of the Ashes on November 21 in Perth. Steve Smith will lead the side as Pat Cummins is not in the team due to injury.

"There are moments as an opening batter, for example, it could be at Perth, where we've got five overs to see at the end of the day. And I did it against India last summer where actually [we batted] just get through it. I don't care how many runs you've got, just be there in the morning, " Ben Duckett said as quoted from ICC.

Duckett believes the emphasis now for the England batters is to seize the opportunity and then drive the advantage.

"I think that's where we're trying to go as a team now, it's not just being this entertaining, reckless at times, side," he noted.

"And it's something that I've got frustrated with myself in the past, where I might have got 80 off 60 and it looks great and stuff, but they're going to put my side in a good position. So it's realising moments and doing that and then kicking on and getting a big score. And I think that's where we're really wanting to go as a side now," he concluded.

The Ashes series in Australia will be an extremely crucial one for England. For England, this will be their chance to win the first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015.

England's squad: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

