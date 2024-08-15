Adelaide Strikers appoint former Australia skipper Tim Paine as new head coach

New Delhi [India] August 15 : Former Australia skipper Tim Paine, on Thursday, was named Big Bash League (BBL) side Adelaide Strikers' head coach.

Last season in the BBL Paine was Jason Gillespie's assistant, however, now the 39-year-old has been promoted to take the role after Gillespie's departure.

The former Aussie skipper was an assistant to Adam Voges for Australia A and has also worked with the Under-19 set-up and has seen rapid growth in his coaching career.

Paine said he was "honoured and excited" about his upcoming role in BBL 14 in December. The Aussie added that he is looking forward to winning a "few trophies".

"I am honoured and excited by the opportunity to coach such a well-established and strongly supported club, and I can't wait for the start of BBL 14 in December. After spending time in Adelaide last year, I believe the Strikers team and the whole of South Australian cricket has huge potential and I'm looking forward to being part of taking it forward and winning a few trophies," Paine was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Earlier this year, the South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) confirmed Jason Gillespie's departure as South Australia and Adelaide Strikers men's head coach.

Last season, the Strikers had an average season. They were out of the tournament after conceding a defeat against Brisbane Heat in the Challenger.

Paine's first major work for the Strikers will be to see the upcoming BBL draft along with the skipper Matt Short. The BBL Draft will take place on September 1. According to ESPNcricinfo, the franchise is yet to confirm a pre-draft signing.

Current Adelaide Strikers BBL squad: James Bazley, Jordan Buckingham, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Chris Lynn, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.

