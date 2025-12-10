Adequate security arrangements in place for India vs South Africa T20I tomorrow: Senior Punjab Police official

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 10 : Punjab Police has made adequate security arrangements for the India versus South Africa T20 cricket match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

The Police have also issued a traffic advisory.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, told the media that in view of expectations of a large turnout of spectators and the stadium having a seating capacity of around 35,000 spectators, adequate security and traffic management arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for security and crowd management.

DIG Rupnagar Range, Nanak Singh, and Senior Superintendent of Police, SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Singh Hans, will closely supervise the security and traffic arrangements, he added. To facilitate smooth vehicular movement, traffic diversions and routes have been suggested to spectators visiting the stadium.

The Special DGP appealed to the public to follow traffic advisories, cooperate with the police and arrive well in time to avoid inconvenience. He reiterated that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and smooth movement of spectators.

Team India outplayed South Africa to seal a dominant 101-run victory in the opening T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. India's total of 175 proved more than enough as the bowlers combined to dismantle South Africa for just 74 runs. India are 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor