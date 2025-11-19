AFG-A vs HK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Hong Kong won the toss and chose to bowl against Afghanistan A in the 11th match of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Afghanistan must win to stay in the race for a semi-final spot. The team began the tournament with a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka A but suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Bangladesh A in their second match. Hong Kong, on the other hand, has struggled in the tournament, losing their first two matches to Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A by wide margins. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

AFG A vs HK Match Details

Match: Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, Match 11, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 19, 3 pm IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV (app and website)

Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong Playing 11s

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Shiv Mathur, Yasim Murtaza(c), Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Hassan Khan Mohammad

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Imran Mir, Zubaid Akbari, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Darwish Rasooli(c), Farmanullah Safi, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Bilal Sami