AFG A win toss, opt to bat first against IND A in ACC Emerging Asia Cup semi-final

Al Amerat [Oman], October 25 : Afghanistan A skipper Darwish Rasooli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second semifinal of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 being played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday.

The winner of this match will play Sri Lanka A in the tournament's final which will be played at the same stadium on Sunday.

India A enters into this fixture remaining unbeaten in the group stage (Group B) where they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan A (by 7 runs), United Arab Emirates (by 7 wickets), and hosts, Oman (by 6 wickets).

On the other hand, the Afghanistan A side finished second in their group (Group A) with two wins and one loss. They beat Sri Lanka A (by 11 runs) and Bangladesh A (by 4 wickets) and lost to Hong Kong (by 5 wickets)

Teams:

India A (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli (c), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami.

