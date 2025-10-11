AFG vs BAN 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second One-Day International against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The Afghans won the series opener on Wednesday by five wickets. Bangladesh posted 221 runs in 48.5 overs, led by half-centuries from Towhid Hridoy and captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Afghan bowlers Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan each took three wickets to prevent a bigger total. In reply, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah scored fifties, while Omarzai added 40 runs. Afghanistan chased down the target with almost three overs to spare. The match will not be televised live in India. Fans in India can watch live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match Start Time: 5.30 PM IST

Toss Time: 5 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Live TV Telecast in India: Not Available

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said batting during the daytime is preferable and the team hopes to continue the strong performance from the first match. "We want to bat first, the wicket looks good and maybe a bit of spin in the second innings. We look what is best for us, I think during the daytime batting is better for us compared to the night. We batted well in the first game and hopefully, we bat well today as well. We are going with the same team," he said after winning the toss.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the wicket looks good and a target of 240-250 would be chaseable. "I would have loved to bat first as well, the wicket looks good. We are disappointed that we didn't bat well in the last match, I think the bowlers did well. In the second half, a little bit of dew is coming and we might have a chance. 240-250 is a chaseable total here. We have two changes - Taskin and Hasan are not playing, Mustafizur and Rishad come into the team," he said.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨#AfghanAtalan are going with an unchanged XI for the second game. 👍



Good Luck, Atalano! 👏#AFGvBAN2025 | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/SM8CTbR5Fa — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 11, 2025

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Jaker Ali(w), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman