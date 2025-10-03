AFG vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Bangladesh Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Afghanistan - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Toss Update and Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second T20I against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 3, 2025. Afghanistan lost the series opener on Thursday after scoring 151 in 20 overs. Bangladesh chased the target successfully, winning by four wickets with eight balls to spare. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan took four wickets in the match. For today's match, Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI, while Afghanistan made three changes to their lineup.

Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali said the team had rested well and was ready for the match. “We will like to bowl first. We had a good start yesterday and a good strategy. We took some good rest. Looking forward to this game. We got two changes,” he said after the toss.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said his team had preferred to bat first. “We wanted to bat first as well. Yesterday we didn't do well with the bat. We were happy to bat first yesterday also. You need to give time here. Later on it was easy to bat on. We have to focus on not losing too many wickets early on. Each and every game is quite important. We haven't done well in the tri-series and the Asia Cup. We need to believe in our minds we can do well. We have three changes. Mujeeb is back,” he added.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Playing XI

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali (c/w), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.