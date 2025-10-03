AFG vs BAN 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second T20I against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 3, 2025. Afghanistan lost the series opener on Thursday after scoring 151 in 20 overs. Captain Rashid Khan took four wickets in the chase, but Bangladesh sealed victory with four wickets in hand and eight balls remaining. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

🚨 TOSS ALERT! 🚨



Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second match of the series.

Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali praised his side’s performance in the first T20I and added that the team had rested well ahead of the match. "We will like to bowl first. We had a good start yesterday and a good strategy. We took some good rest. Looking forward to this game. We got two changes," he said after winning the toss.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said his team wanted to bat first. He added that Afghanistan struggled with the bat in the previous match and must avoid losing wickets early. "We wanted to bat first as well. Yesterday we didn't do well with the bat. We were happy to bat first yesterday also. You need to give time here. Later on it was easy to bat on. We have to focus on not losing too many wickets early on. Each and every game is quite important. We haven't done well in the tri-series and the Asia Cup. We need to believe in our minds we can do well. We have three changes. Mujeeb is back," Rashid Khan said.

AfghanAtalan are in the town for the second match of the Etisalat Cup T20I series against Bangladesh!

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Date: Friday, October 3, 2025

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Playing 11s

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman