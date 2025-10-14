AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Bangladesh made four changes to their playing XI, while Afghanistan made two changes. Afghanistan have already secured the series with a 2-0 lead and will aim to complete a clean sweep. Although the series is won, the team will look to improve their batting after being bowled out for under 200 runs in the previous game. Bangladesh will play for pride and hope to avoid a 3-0 defeat after winning the earlier T20I series against the same opponents.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said the pitch will be slower and offer more turn than the last game. "We will bat first. This is the same pitch we played in the last ODI, it will be slower and there will be lot more turn today, so we want to put up runs and defend it. We still have a long way to go in our fast bowling department, we have a few talented youngsters we need to make them better and be ready for international games. We have World Cup in South Africa and we need to have good fast bowlers. We have made 2 changes, Ikram Alikhil and Bilal Sami are in," Shahidi said after winning the toss.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the team was disappointed with their batting in the last game. He added that the players have agreed to take responsibility and aim to bounce back strongly.

"We did not bat well in the last game and we were disappointed. We have to take responsibility as a batting unit and everyone agreed to that and I hope that we can comeback strongly. Anything around 200 we can chase on this track, in the night the ball is skidding a little and we need partnerships at the top of the order. We have 4 changes," Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami