AFG vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI of the series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Afghanistan have already secured the series with a 2-0 lead and will aim to complete a clean sweep. Although Afghanistan have won the series, they will look to improve their batting after being bowled out for under 200 runs in the previous match. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will play for pride after losing the first two games. They will hope to avoid a 3-0 defeat following their convincing win in the earlier T20I series against the same opponent.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Info

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 5.30 PM IST

Toss Time: 5 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

TV Telecast: Not available in India

𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐎𝐃𝐈 𝐋𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠! ⏳#AfghanAtalan are all set to meet Bangladesh in the third and final match of the Etisalat Cup ODI series, this afternoon at 4:30 PM AFT at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. 👏#AFGvBAN2025 | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/nbRIaKXANG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 14, 2025

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Weather and Pitch Report of Abu Dhabi

There is no chance of rain during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36°C, while the minimum will be around 28°C.

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be good for batting. Both fast bowlers and spinners can find some assistance. Batters will need to be cautious against the new ball in the first ten overs, as pacers can get swing in the conditions. Fast bowlers may then rely on cutters and slower deliveries as the ball gets older. Spinners are likely to enjoy the dry surface but dew in the second innings may make it difficult to grip the ball. A first-innings total of 270-280 runs would be competitive.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Playing XIs

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Jaker Ali(w), Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bashir Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Abdullah Ahmadzai