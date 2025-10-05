AFG vs BAN 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard LIVE Streaming Detail: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field in the third and final T20I against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Afghanistan has already lost the first two matches and will aim to avoid a clean sweep. The Rashid Khan-led side will look for better batting performances to post a competitive total. Bangladesh, having won the first two games, will try to complete the series with a victory. The match will not be televised in India. Fans can watch the live stream on the FanCode app and website.

🚨 TOSS ALERT! 🚨



Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third match of the series. 👍#AsiaCup2025 | #AFGvBAN | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/oDErrMRoJH — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2025

Bangladesh made one change to their lineup with Tanzim Hasan replacing Mustafizur Rahman. Afghanistan also made one change. Bashir Ahmad comes in for Noor Ahmad.

Bangladesh captain Jaker Ali said the team has a good mindset and fielding well will be important. "We will like to bowl first. It's a nice wicket and things are going good with this strategy, so we will like to bowl. As a team, we have done lots of good things and we have kept a good mindset. You have to field well in T20 cricket and that's what we have done well. They are a good side, they have world class spinners, if we want to compete with them, we have to be aggressive. One change for us - Mustafizur is not playing, Tanzim Hasan is playing," he said after winning the toss.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said the pitch is good for batting but will get harder later. "We wanted to bat first, it's a good batting track but it will get harder later on. To do well in the first ten overs with both batting and bowling is important. We hardly had options in the past in the bag but now we have good bunch of players and as a captain, I have a lot of options. We have one change - Noor Ahmad is not playing, Bashir Ahmad is playing," Rashid Khan said.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I

Date: Sunday, October 5, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Telecast in India: Not available on TV

Live Streaming: Fancode app and website

Catch #AfghanAtalan in action as they take the field in the final match of the Etisalat Cup this evening against Bangladesh. 🤩#AFGvBAN2025 | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/9fqeFwMNTe — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 5, 2025

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Weather Report and Pitch Report of Sharjah

There is no threat of rain during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 37°C, while the minimum could drop to 26°C. Conditions are expected to stay dry and hot throughout the game.

The pitch is expected to be similar to the one used in the first two matches. Spinners are likely to play a key role as the surface offers turn and uneven bounce. Fast bowlers will be important for early breakthroughs and in the final overs. Teams may rely on slower deliveries and cutters to limit runs at the end of the innings.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Playing 11s

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad