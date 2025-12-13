AFG vs BAN LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Afghanistan Under 19 won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh Under 19 in the third Group B match of the ACC Men’s Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, December 13, 2025. Afghanistan and Bangladesh are placed in Group B with Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Group A includes India, Pakistan, UAE and Malaysia. This tournament is seen as important preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s Under 19 World Cup next year. Both teams will look to start their campaign with a win. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.
Afghanistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19 Asia Cup ODI 2025 Live Streaming Info
Match: Afghanistan U-19 vs Bangladesh U-19, 3rd Match
Match Date: Friday, December 13
Match Time: 10.30 am IST
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: Sony LIV
Afghanistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 3rd Match Playing XIs
Bangladesh U19 (Playing XI): Zawad Abrar, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim(c), Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Abdullah(w), Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, MD Rifat Beg, Shahriar Ahmed, Saad Islam Razin
Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Khalid Ahmadzai(w), Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(c), Azizullah Miakhil, Khatir Stanikzai, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran, Salam Khan Ahmadzai