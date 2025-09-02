AFG vs PAK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 4th Match Live in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the fourth T20I of the United Arab Emirates Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Pakistan lead the tri-series standings with two wins in as many matches. They defeated Afghanistan by 39 runs in the reverse fixture. They also beat the UAE by 31 runs. The United Arab Emirates are the third team in the series.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said setting a big total is important in Sharjah. "We'll like to bat first. Runs on the board is important in Sharjah. We have 3-4 spinners. Dew will play a factor. In T20s, you never know what's a safe target. Anything above 170 would be a good total on this wicket. We need to adjust to the conditions as soon as possible. Win always gives you that positive energy. Everyone is relaxing and looking forward to this match. We have a couple of changes. Mujeeb isn't playing and Sharaf isn't playing. Ghazanfar is making is T20I debut and Noor is back," he said during the toss.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha said they wanted to chase because of the dew factor. He added that Afghanistan has quality spinners. He said the team has batters capable of countering them. "We wanted to chase today because there was a lot of dew yesterday. We have two changes. Shaheen and Haris are back. Salman and Hasan not playing. They (Afghanistan) have quality spinners and a very good side. We need to be careful against their mystery spinners. We have batters to counter them," he said.

Fans in India can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live TV telecast in India.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan4th match T20I Tri-Series LIVE Streaming Info

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I, UAE Tri-Series 2025

Date & Venue: September 2, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match Start Time: 8:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Live TV Telecast in India: Not available

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Weather Report and Pitch Report of Sharjah

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 40°C, while the minimum will be 31°C.

The pitch at Sharjah is expected to be good for batting. Batters can play their shots after negotiating the first few overs. Bowlers may get some assistance, but runs will be easier to come by once the innings settle.