AFG vs SL LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 Match

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Afghanistan Under-19 won the toss and chose to bat against Sri Lanka Under-19 in the seventh match of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025. The match is important for both teams as they look to strengthen their position in Group B. Afghanistan U19 come into the match after a close loss to defending champions Bangladesh U19. Sri Lanka U19, meanwhile, began their campaign with a dominant win over Nepal U19. Fans can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The live steaming is available on Sony LIV app and website.

Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Live Streaming Info

Match: Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, 7th Match, Group B

Tournament: ACC Under-19 Men’s Asia Cup 2025

TV telecast in India: Sony Sports Network

Live streaming in India: SonyLIV app SonyLIV website

Match start time: 10:30 a.m. IST



Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Playing XIs

Sri Lanka U19 (Playing XI): Vimath Dinsara(c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Dimantha Mahavithana, Kithma Withanapathirana, Aadham Hilmy(w), Rasith Nimsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Vigneshwaran Akash

Afghanistan U19 (Playing XI): Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran