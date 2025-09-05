AFG vs UAE LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates Tri-Series 2025 6th Match Live in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against United Arab Emirates in the sixth match of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 5, 2025. Afghanistan and Pakistan have already sealed their spots in the final on September 7, 2025. The UAE, still searching for a victory after three straight defeats, will hope to end its campaign on a positive note. The match will not be televised live in India. Fans can watch the action through live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 6 Live Streaming Details

Match: Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, T20 Tri-Series 2025, Match 6

Date: Friday, 5 September 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available on TV

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 6 Playing XIs

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Meet Abdullah Ahmadzai, a right-arm FAST bowler who is our latest recruit in T20Is. 🤩



Congratulations on your international debut, Abdullah. Wishing you a long and successful run in the global arena! 👏👊#AfghanAtalan | #UAEvAFG | #UAETriNationSeries |… pic.twitter.com/xscmtBfk2e — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 5, 2025

United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem(c), Muhammad Zohaib, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra(w), Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh

Inverex Solar Energy presents Bank Alfalah T20I Tri-Series 2025 - Match 6: Afghanistan win toss and elect to bat against UAE.

We wish the UAE XI the very best for the game! pic.twitter.com/LZzaer3kCV — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) September 5, 2025

Afghanistan vs United Arab Emirates, T20 Tri-Series 2025 Match 6 Weather Report, Pitch Report 0f Sharjah

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 42°C and the minimum 30°C.

The Sharjah surface has shown two very different characters during the tournament. On some days it has favoured stroke play, while on others the ball has gripped and made scoring difficult as the match wore on. Teams batting first have enjoyed better results, and a total of around 170 or more could prove decisive.