Afghanistan A Beat Hong Kong by 24 Runs in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 (VIDEO)

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match: Afghanistan A defeated Hong Kong by 24 runs in Group A of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Batting first, Afghanistan A scored 140 for six. Mohammad Ishaq top-scored with 38 off 29 balls, while Rahmanullah added 24. Imran contributed 20, giving the innings a brisk start. Early wickets slowed the scoring, but Afghanistan recovered in the middle overs to post a defendable total.

In reply, Hong Kong struggled against disciplined Afghan bowling. Qais Ahmad claimed three wickets for 18 runs and was named Player of the Match. AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami and other bowlers shared wickets to restrict Hong Kong to 116 for nine.

The victory keeps Afghanistan A in contention for a place in the knockouts.