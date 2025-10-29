Afghanistan Beat Zimbabwe by 53 Runs in First T20I to Take 1-0 Lead

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 53 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The visitors put up a strong all-round display to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Afghanistan batted first and posted 180 for six in 20 overs. Opener Ibrahim Zadran led the charge with a fluent 52 off 33 balls, hitting six fours and one six. Rahmanullah Gurbaz supported him with 39 runs from 25 balls as the pair added 76 runs for the first wicket. Azmatullah Omarzai scored 27 and Shahidullah remained unbeaten on 22 to lift the total to 180.

𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐖𝐈𝐍! 🙌



Afghanistan, banking on bowling heroics from @Mujeeb_R88 (4/20), @AzmatOmarzay (3/29) and Abdullah Ahmadzai (2/20), bundled out the home side for 127 and won the first T20I by 53 runs. 👏👏#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvZIM |… pic.twitter.com/1yQkD6QNzq — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 29, 2025

For Zimbabwe, skipper Sikandar Raza was the standout performer with the ball, taking three wickets for 20 runs in four overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe struggled to find momentum and were bundled out for 127. Omarzai and Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled tight spells and picked crucial wickets to ensure a comfortable win for Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Afghanistan 180/6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 52, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 39, Sikandar Raza 3/20); Zimbabwe 127 all out (Azmatullah Omarzai 3/29 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4/20). Afghanistan won by 53 runs.