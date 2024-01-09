Afghanistan Cricket Board modifies sanctions imposed on Mujeeb, Fazal, Naveen allowing them to participate in franchise cricket

New Delhi [India], January 9 : The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has modified the sanctions imposed on three players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq, bringing the dispute to an end that lasted for nearly a month.

The modification of the sanctions will allow the three players to receive central contracts and participate in franchise leagues while also ensuring their commitment to national duties and ACB's interests.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board has modified the previously imposed sanctions on three national playersMujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haqfollowing a thorough investigation," ACB said in a press release.

Last month, ACB decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for Mujeeb, Farooqi, and Naveen. Additionally, the Board opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years, following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts.

But the three players approached the ACB and "expressed a strong desire to represent the country again." The board initiated a thorough investigation, which led to ACB relaxing the sanctions that were initially imposed on them.

"The players have undoubtedly contributed to the team's success and have represented the nation to the best of their values. We really hope the players avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners," ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

"The ACB and the rules are above all of us, and it's important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritise the prestige of Afghanistan Cricket and the organisation," Ashraf added.

All three players were included in Afghanistan's squad for their maiden tour of India, which will begin on Thursday.

Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

