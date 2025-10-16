Afghanistan Cricket Board name squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 16 : The Afghanistan Cricket Board named its seven-man squad for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, which is scheduled to be played from November 7 to 9, at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Hong Kong, as per a release from Hong Kong Sixes.

Veteran all-rounder Gulbadin Naib will be a vital part of the Afghan squad, bringing his experience as an established all-rounder with over 160 matches across ODIs and T20Is and a proven track record in international cricket.

Karim Janat strengthens the squad as a dynamic all-rounder, having represented Afghanistan across all formats. Ikram Alikhil will serve as Afghanistan's primary wicket-keeper and has established himself as a reliable performer in ODI cricket. The keeper-batsman adds stability to the middle order while providing safe hands behind the stumps.

Cricket Hong Kong, China's Director, Anuraag Bhatnagar said, "We are thrilled to have Team Afghanistan in the Hong Kong Sixes for the first time. Their brand of cricket is perfect for Hong Kong Sixes and we expect the newest full member country of the ICC make a big impact at the Hong Kong Sixes this year," as quoted from a release by Hong Kong Sixes.

The squad also features Sharafuddin Ashraf, who adds crucial spin bowling options with his left-arm orthodox style while also contributing to the batting with his impressive big-hitting abilities.

Farmanullah Safi is yet another promising young all-rounder representing the emerging talent in Afghanistan cricket and has impressed in domestic competitions. The 24-year-old from Kapisa province brings fresh energy and has shown potential with both bat and ball.

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai brings youth to the squad as a 22-year-old who made his T20I debut in March 2024 and was part of Afghanistan's Under-19 World Cup campaign.

Hard-hitting middle-order batter Sediqullah Pacha completes the squad as a promising 20-year-old batsman who has made his mark in domestic cricket. The young talent adds depth to the batting lineup with his aggressive approach suited to the six-a-side format.

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 features 12 teams divided into four pools, with Afghanistan opening their campaign against Nepal on Friday, November 7. The tournament will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. The event has been awarded M-Mark status by the Major Sports Event Committee and is supported by the Cultural Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

Afghanistan full squad: Gulbadin Naib (Captain), Ikram Alikhil (Vice Captain), Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Pacha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor