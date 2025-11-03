Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott set to part ways with ACB after T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], November 3 : The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced the tenure of Head Coach Jonathan Trott will officially conclude following the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, set to take place in February.

This decision comes as part of ACB's long-term strategic planning for the next phase of the national team's growth, as per a release from ACB.

Jonathan Trott, who took charge of the Afghanistan National Team in 2022, has worked closely with the players over the past few years, contributing to the team's development and rising international competitiveness.

During his tenure, Afghanistan celebrated some of its most memorable moments in recent cricket history, including major tournament successes, historic victories against top-ranked nations, and milestones that elevated the country's global cricketing profile.

ACB recognises that coaching transitions are a natural part of the global cricketing ecosystem. Just as teams evolve, so do their leadership and strategic needs. No international side remains under a single coach forever, and this change marks a new chapter for Afghanistan as the Board continues building toward long-term excellence.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said, "On behalf of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, I extend our sincere gratitude to Jonathan Trott for his dedicated service and the professionalism he brought to our national team. His efforts have supported a crucial period in the development of Afghanistan cricket, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan added, "Jonathan has played an important role in our journey, helping our players grow in confidence and compete against the world's strongest sides. As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, this transition is part of our broader plan to take Afghanistan cricket to its next level."

Head Coach, Jonathan Trott, also shared his sentiments, "It has been a privilege to work with the Afghanistan National Team and to witness their passion, resilience, and hunger to achieve greatness. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I will always remain a supporter of Afghan cricket. I wish the team and the Afghan people continued success in the years ahead."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Trott for his commitment, discipline, and contribution to the national team and extends its best wishes for the journey ahead. The process for appointing a new head coach will begin after the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

