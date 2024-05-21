Afghanistan name Dwayne Bravo as bowling consultant for T20 World Cup

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 21 : The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of former West Indies great Dwayne Bravo as the Bowling Consultant of the national team for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

Bravo is set to join the team during the preparation camp ahead of the marquee event in the Caribbean.

"The 40-year-old Bravo was a former right-arm medium-fast bowling all-rounder for West Indies, having played 295 international matches, scoring 6423 runs and picking up 363 wickets. He has also 100 FC, 227 List A and a mammoth 573 T20 caps to his name," ACB said in an official statement.

Bravo has taken 625 wickets in T20 cricket, making him the current leader in the format. He is also one of the most successful fast-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket, having amassed around 7000 runs in the format.

Bravo has gained respect and adoration worldwide for his unique blend of cricket and entertainment. He has won multiple titles, including the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, IPL, and CPL.

Bravo has played internationally and most recently worked as the Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach during the 2024 Indian Premier League.

In order to get ready for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, AfghanAtalan has already travelled to St. Kitts and Nevis. They will be supervised by DJ Bravo and the coaching team during a 10-day training camp.

Earlier, ACB announced the 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will kick off on June 1.

Star spinner Rashid Khan will lead the squad while Hashmatullah Shahidi who led the team in the previous edition of the tournament has been dropped from the squad. Shahidi made his last appearance in the T20I format in 2022 against Ireland.

The tournament will kick off on June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. Afghanistan have been placed in Group C alongside New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda and the West Indies.

Afghanistan will open their campaign against Uganda on June 4 at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai and Saleem Safi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor