Afghanistan named T20I squad against Sri Lanka, Zadran to lead in absence of Rashid Khan

New Delhi [India], February 12 : Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Monday announced their T20I squad for their upcoming 20-over series against Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter Ibrahim Zadran to lead the Afghan squad in their upcoming series as Rashid Khan still recovering from the back surgery he underwent last year.

Apart from Rashid, Mujeeb ur Rahman will also miss the upcoming T20 series after he sustained a sprain in his right hand before the ODI series. Meanwhile, medium pacer Wafadar Momand has been included in the squad.

While announcing the squad, the CEO of ACB Naseeb Khan said that they are focusing on giving more exposure to the young players.

"We have consistently aimed to provide our young players with the exposure they deserve, a commitment we have maintained successfully so far. Building a strong bench strength is a priority for us, as we want to ensure we have good backups for our key players when needed, the role Qais Ahmad is currently playing for Rashid Khan," Khan said as quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will kick off on on February 17 in Dambulla. The second and third matches of the series will take place on February 19 and 21 at the same venue.

Afghanistan T20I squad: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand and Qais Ahmad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor