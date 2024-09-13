Afghanistan-New Zealand one-off Test in Greater Noida called off due to rain

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 : The one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand has been called off due to rains and wet outfield.

The one-off game to be held in Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground was affected by consistent, stop-start raining and wet outfield, causing the match to be abandoned without any play or even toss taking place.

This is a big blow for Afghanistan, who have played just nine Tests since being granted full membership by the International Cricket Council (ICC) back in 2017. Their debut Test was against India back in June 2018, which they lost by an innings and 262 runs.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took to X and announced, "The highly anticipated #AFGvNZ Test match was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rains in Greater Noida. While the inaugural #AFGvNZ Test didn't proceed as expected, #AfghanAtalan look forward to engaging in more bilateral cricket with @BLACKCAPS in future."

Afghanistan's last Test was against Ireland from February-March 2024, which they won by six wickets. Afghanistan have won four out of their nine Tests so far.

Also, it was also a chance for New Zealand to get some match practice ahead of their subcontinent series against India, the three-match series starting from October 16.

Next. Afghanistan will be in action against South Africa in a three-match ODI series to be held in the UAE from September 18. All the games will be played in Sharjah.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series from September 18 onwards, with both Tests to be played in Galle.

This is the first-ever instance of a Test being abandoned without a ball being bowled in 21st century, though it has happened seven times before, the first instance being England vs Australia Test match at Old Trafford in 1890 and previous one before the Afghanistan-New Zealand match being India and New Zealand Test from 1998 in Dunedin.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (w), Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Zia-ur-Rehman, Afsar Zazai, Nijat Masood, Shamsurrahman, Abdul Malik

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (w), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, and William ORourke.

