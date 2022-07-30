Afghanistan: Shpageeza Cricket League match rocked by explosion inside stadium

Afghanistan's Shpageeza Cricket League was rocked by a bomb explosion at the Kabul International Stadium on Friday (July 29).The incident took place during the 22nd league match of the tournament, played between Pamir Zalmi and the Band-e-Amir Dragons, though no causalities were found afterwards.

Four spectators were injured and the game resumed after they were taken to the hospital following clearance from the law enforcers. An Afghanistan Cricket Board official said that Kabul police arrived on scene and took charge and after an hour or so they gave them clearance to resume the game that was played under DLS method.Pamir Zalmi had made 159 for 5 in their 20 overs before the chase was delayed due to the explosion and afterwards Band-e-Amir Dragons chased down their DLS adjusted target of 94 in 10 overs with 17 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand. Reports suggest that the players were rushed to safety soon after the incident. Kabul International Cricket Stadium is located in the capital city. It was opened in 2011 and has a seating capacity of 6,000. It is located close to the multi-purpose Ghazi Stadium.

