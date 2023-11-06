Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi expresses team's excitement to meet 'role model' Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed excitement to meet India's iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the first time ahead of their upcoming clash against Australia in the ongoing World Cup.

An inspired Afghanistan team who are eying a spot in the final four will square off against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium. A ground that has witnessed some of the top Indian cricketers grace its surface including 'Master Blaster'.

The Afghanistan team will meet Sachin for the first time and Shahidi ahead of the meet expressed that most of the players see him as a role model and they are keen to learn something from him.

"Yeah, it's the first time. And we all are excited because he's the legend of the game. And for a lot of players, we were watching him on TV as a successful player. And he was a role model for a lot of our players. So, it will be excited time for the all team. See him and maybe some words and we learn from him," Shahidi said in the pre-match press conference.

The Afghanistan team have seen a massive support turn-up for their games throughout the tournament irrespective of the stadium that they play in.

Shahidi talked about the incredible fan support that they have received throughout the tournament, especially the love that they have got from the Indian fans.

"First of all, people back home playing in World Cup, like the way we are playing here right now, they are all feeling proud, and they are very happy for our achievements. And also, the Indian people give us a lot of support throughout the tournament. They are coming to every game, into the stadiums, and they're supporting us. That also motivates us, and also off the field - a lot of people, when they recognize that we are Afghanistan team players, they give a lot of respect and love to us. Even one of the guy, a taxi driver, he took me on rides. So, at the end, he didn't take money from me. And that's how people give us love here in India. So, we enjoy that and we are thankful for that," Shahidi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor