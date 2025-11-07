Afghanistan to Host West Indies for T20I Series in January 2026 – Check Full Schedule

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Full Schedule: The Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced that West Indies will tour the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series from January 19 to 22. The first match will take place on January 19. The second and third matches are scheduled for January 21 and 22.

ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said playing West Indies before a global event is an excellent opportunity to finalise the team lineup and improve preparations. "Competing against the West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalize their lineup and enhance their preparations for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka. We have been closely monitoring the team's preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup," Naseeb Khan said.

West Indies Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said the series offers a platform to sharpen strategies and build confidence in subcontinental conditions similar to those in India and Sri Lanka. "This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we’ll encounter in India and Sri Lanka," Miles Bascombe said.

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I Series Schedule:

Date Format Venue Monday, January 19 1st T20I UAE Wednesday, January 21 2nd T20I UAE Thursday, January 22 3rd T20I UAE

The series will provide both teams with valuable game time ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.