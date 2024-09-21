Afghanistan's Rashid Khan becomes bowler with best figures on birthday

Sharjah [UAE], September 21 : Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan made history on Friday, becoming the bowler with best figures on their birthday.

Rashid achieved this feat during the second ODI against South Africa at Sharjah.

In the game, Rashid ran through the Proteas batting, taking 5/19 in nine overs with an economy rate of 2.10. Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder were his victims in a game-changing spell that marked the downfall of Proteas.

Previously, South African pacer Vernon Philander had the best bowling figures by a bowler on his birthday, taking 4/12 against Ireland back on June 24, 2007.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Gurbaz had a 88-run opening stand with Riaz Hassan (29 in 45 balls, with a four and six). Later, he went on to have a 101-run stand with Rahmat Shah (50 in 66 balls, with two fours). An explosive half-century from all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (86* in 50 balls, with five fours and six sixes) pushed Afghanistan to 311/4 in 50 overs.

Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Proteas started off well with a 73-run opening partnership between skipper Temba Bavuma (38 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tony de Zorzi (31 in 44 balls, with a four and two sixes). Later on, Afghanistan bowlers dominated the game and bundled out SA for just 134 runs in 34.2 overs, winning the game by 177 runs.

Nangeyalia Kharote (4/26) also shined with his spin bowling for Afghanistan, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

