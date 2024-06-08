Afghanistan's Rashid Khan lodges best figures as skipper in history of T20 World Cup

Guyana [West Indies], June 8 : During the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 clash against New Zealand, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan lodged the best figures as a skipper in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Spin wizard Rashid Khan and pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi sliced through the New Zealand batting order to help Afghanistan demolish the Blackcaps, registering an 84 runs victory in the Group C match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium on Friday (local time).

With two out of two victories, Afghanistan solidified their chances of qualifying from Group C. The Blackcaps were outplayed in all aspects, as the Afghans continue unearthing T20 stars that have the nation daring to dream in the Caribbean.

Rashid took four wickets in as many overs where he conceded just 17 runs in his spell. He took the wickets of Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, and Lockie Ferguson.

With the figures of 4/17 he became the skipper with the best figures in the history of T20 World Cup. Other than him there are only two players who have achieved this feat, Daniel Vettori of New Zealand (4/20), and Zeeshan Maqsood of Oman (4/20).

Coming to the match, New Zealand won the toss and put Afghanistan to bat first. An opening partnership of 103 runs between Gurbaz (80 in 56 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Zadran (44 in 41 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and a cameo from Azmatullah Omarzai (22 in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) took Afghanistan to 159/6 in their 20 overs.

Trent Boult (2/22) and Matt Henry (2/37) were the top bowlers for Kiwis.

In the run-chase of 160 runs, Kiwis lost wickets at regular intervals with Fazalhaq Farooqi (4/17) and Rashid (4/17) destroying them within their opening spell. Only Glenn Phillips (18) and Matt Henry (12) touched the double-digit mark and the Kiwis were bundled out for 75 in 15.2 overs.

Gurbaz was the 'Player of the Match' for his knock.

