After breaching 156 kph mark, Mayank Yadav aims for a spot in Team India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Lucknow Super Giants young pace sensation Mayank Yadav has set his eyes on representing the Indian cricket team after producing a match-winning performance for the visitors against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

LSG have unearthed a talent who at the age of 21 years, left the Australian power-hitting duo of Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green sweat hard on the field.

After patiently waiting two years for an opportunity to come his way, Mayank made the most of it as he went past his won record of setting the new pace standards in the 17th edition of IPL, in a span of two days.

He clocked 156.7 kph during the game and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament.

Mayank returned a remarkable figure of 3/14 which led him to his second consecutive Player of the Match award.

"I feel very good, winning two POTM awards, but I am happier that we won both matches. My aim is to play for India as much as possible. So I feel this is just the start and my main goal is what I am focussed on," Mayank said in the post-match presentation.

Mayank has established a reputation of constantly breaching the 150 kph mark. A 151 kph delivery left Maxwell gobsmacked, lured him to rush on his pull, forced out a top edge and made him walk back to the dressing room for a two-ball duck and 16th overall in the competition.

Maxwell's compatriot Green was a different story, a good-length ball, nipped back in deceived Green into playing the wrong line and dislodged the bails away from stumps.

While spilling beans on factors contributing to bowl quick, Mayank picked Green's wicket as his favourite wicket out of the three.

"I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most. There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath," Mayank concluded.

Mayank's remarkable outing that saw him bowl the fastest delivery of the 17th edition, the 21-year-old entered an elite club of bowlers.

The Delhi tearaway became just the sixth bowler in the IPL to take three-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches.

Coming to the match, LSG were put to bat and managed to post a handsome score of 181/5 following Quinton de Kock's rollicking 81 off 56 deliveries.

In reply, RCB struggled to put up meaningful partnerships which led to their downfall and sealed a 28-run defeat for the hosts.

