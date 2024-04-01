After match-winning knock on return, DC's Prithvi Shaw opens up on comeback, playing alongside MS Dhoni

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Following a match-winning knock of 43 in 27 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw opened up on his comeback and playing alongside legendary wicketkeeper and India's World Cup winning skipper MS Dhoni.

Delhi Capitals clinched their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with a 20-run triumph over the defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match marked Shaw's return to the side and he scored 43 on 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Scoring at a run-rate of almost 160, Shaw looked really comfortable at crease and had a 93-run opening stand with David Warner.

This was Shaw's first IPL outing after missing out on the first two matches. He had a terrible 2023 season with the franchise, scoring just 106 runs in eight matches at an average of just above 13 with a fifty.

He sustained an injury during his county stint with Northamptonshire just last August, his comeback fell off track. He had slammed 244 against Somerset, but had to work all over again to make a return.

Shaw was part of the 2024 Ranji Trophy winning Mumbai squad, scoring 451 runs in six matches at an average of 50.11, with a century and a fifty.

In a video posted by the IPL, Shaw said that he is expected to whack every ball and he takes it as a challenge.

𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗜𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻; 𝗳𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗵𝘃𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘄 He made an impact with the bat on his return & now, he shares how special it is to play for Delhi Capitals in #TATAIPL 🙌 🙌 - By @28anand Watch 🎥 🔽 #DCvCSK | @DelhiCapitals | @PrithviShaw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2024

"During the IPL, they expect me to whack every ball. I do not take it as pressure, but rather as a challenge and I go out and try to do my best. It feels good to have played white-ball cricket after such a long time. The atmosphere was really nice," said Shaw.

Shaw said that after coming back from an injury, the hunger to middle every ball was there.

"In the IPL, when you middle the ball, it is your day. You cannot hit everything. I was trying to play smartly, we were 24/0 in four overs and were trying to sort it out," he added.

Shaw said that it is his seventh year with DC, having made his IPL debut back in 2018 with the franchise. He said that everyone supported him during his time away from the game and understood what he was going through. There was proper communication between him and the management, even when he could not get to play games.

"This is my seventh year with DC, they have always welcomed me nicely and looked after me like a kid. This year, they knew my injury, how difficult it was for me to comeback and get into that zone. Everyone supported me, the support staff, the coach Ricky (Ponting), Pravin (Amre) sir, Saurav (Ganguly) sir, the owners."

"When I did not play first two games,. They told me that I would get my opportunity and they were just trying something new. I was really happy with it. I thought of doing my best whenever I got the opportunity," he added.

In 72 IPL games, he has made 1,737 runs at an average of 24.13 and a strike rate of over 146. He has scored 13 fifties, with the best score of 99. His 2019 season with the team was his best, scoring 479 runs in 15 matches at an average of 31.93 and a strike rate of over 159, with four fifties.

On playing alongside MS Dhoni, who scored a quick 37* in 16 balls during a 200-run chase, Shaw said, "No words for him man. Whenever he takes to the field, me, you and all can hear what he has achieved and the happiness he gives to people. Whenever I get to talk to him, he shares his experiences, what he had done in his playing days and things I need to work on. It is incredible and I am lucky to play in his presence," he concluded.

DC won the toss and opted to bat first. David Warner (52 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and a returning Prithvi Shaw (43 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) started off well with a 93-run opening partnership. Following their dismissal, DC lost their direction for a while until Rishabh Pant (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) scored some quick runs in the end to take the side to 191/5 in their 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

In the run-chase of 192, Khaleel Ahmed (2/21) and Mukesh Kumar (3/21) troubled the CSK batters with their line and length and at one point, CSK was 75/3 in 10.2 overs. Useful knocks came from Ajinkya Rahane (45 in 30 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Daryl Mitchell (34 in 26 balls, with a four and two sixes) and MS Dhoni (37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), but DC secured a 20-run win, restricting the five-time champions to 171/6.

Khaleel got the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

CSK is in the second spot with two wins and a loss, giving them four points. DC is in the seventh spot, with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

