After smashing six sixes in an over, Priyansh Arya reveals his desire to play alongside Kohli in RCB

New Delhi [India], September 2 : After smashing six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League, South Delhi Superstarz star Priyansh Arya revealed that he wants to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru alongside the cricketer he admires most, Virat Kohli.

Priyansh, a promising 23-year-old star, etched his name into the history book by hitting six sixes in a single over during a match against North Delhi Strikers.

After solidifying his name as one of the rising talents in the Indian cricket set-up, Priyansh revealed the franchise that he wants to play for in the cash-rich league.

"I want to play for RCB because I admire Virat bhaiya a lot," he told ANI.

Priyansh created history by dispatching the ball across the boundary rope while facing left-arm spinner Manan Bhardwaj. While talking about his mindset during that time he said, "When I struck the fourth six, Ayush (Badoni) told me to go for it."

During the match, Priayansh scored 120 runs in just 50 balls, with ten fours and ten sixes at a strike rate of 240.

While his partner on the other end, the skipper of the franchise Badoni smashed a brilliant 165 runs in just 55 balls, with eight fours and 19 sixes, bringing up the score to a massive score of 308/5.

However, due to DPL not having a T20 status, the highest score in all of T20s is by Nepal, who scored 314/3 against Mongolia in the Asian Games Hangzhou last year.

Also, Badoni's score would have been the third-best score in T20 history next to Chris Gayle's 175* for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Pune Warriors India (PWI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2013, but Zimbabwe's Hamilton Maskadza's 162* for Mountaineers against the Eagles in Zimbabwe's Domestic T20 competition still remains at number three.

Badoni smashed 19 sixes in his knock, but Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for most sixes in an innings with 18 sixes.

