After suffering loss in home outing, Delhi Capitals look for strong comeback in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : After suffering a loss in their previous outing at home, Delhi Capitals will look to make a strong comeback when they take on Mumbai Indians in their next match of the IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Reflecting on the loss against KKR in the previous match, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly said, "We got blown away against KKR. We did not bowl well enough. It was a very good wicket in Vizag. We missed two chances, there were both nicks, the fielders and the keepers, didn't hear or recognise."

"Wickets are very important in any format of the game, but you have to give credit to KKR with the way they batted," the former India Captain added while addressing the media in a pre-match press conference in Mumbai.

Speaking about the next game, Ganguly said, "Mumbai are a good team, we are a good team as well. We won one game against Chennai. We expect Mumbai to play well because they have been a great franchise for a long period of time. They have some quality players in their squad."

"But T20 is such a format that sometimes you get into this situation, where you lose a couple of games and then find a way to get back. It's going to be a good game tomorrow. We will compete, we are a good team as well, we have some quality players," he concluded.

