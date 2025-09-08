After suffering their worst defeat in ODIs, South Africa fined for slow over rate against England

Southampton [UK], September 8 : South Africa's woes continued to mount after slumping to their biggest defeat in the ODIs against England. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday confirmed that the Temba Bavuma-led side has been fined for a slow over-rate in the third ODI at The Rose Bowl.

The ICC released a statement to announce that South Africa has been fined five per cent of their match fee. Former India speedster and a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Javagal Srinath, imposed the sanction after South Africa were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Russell Warren, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge. Captain Bavuma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In the dead rubber affair, England's commanding performance was headlined by Jacob Bethell (110), who walloped his maiden ton for the hosts. Joe Root (100), armed with his flawless technique, joined the youngster in the limelight with a rollicking hundred. Jamie Smith (62) and Jos Buttler (62*) chipped in with their swashbuckling cameos and propelled England to a daunting 414/5, their highest against South Africa.

After enduring nightmares on the field in the last two fixtures, England found some comfort with the ball, courtesy of Jofra Archer. The England tearaway left the Proteas batters bamboozled with his tenacious pace and threatening lengths. He ripped the visitors' batting unit apart, leaving them threadbare at 18/5.

The beleaguered visitors tilted at windmills and were haunted by Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and England's premier spinner Adil Rashid as the Three Lions roared to a enthralling 342-run victory. Despite losing the three-match affair by 2-1, England relished schadenfreude as they celebrated the biggest margin of victory in the ODIs.

