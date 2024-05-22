After topping chart for RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal becomes leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 : Experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal established himself as the most successful bowler for not just one but two Indian Premier League franchises.

The leg-break spinner has established himself as a wicket-taking player in the T20 format. His prowess has already been witnessed in the international circuit, but Chahal is still reaching new heights in the T20 format.

The 33-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 139 scalps. On Wednesday, he became the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals after claiming his 66th wicket for the franchise against his former team.

During the Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chahal bagged Virat Kohli's wicket to become the leading wicket-taker for RR in the IPL.

In the 8th over, Chahal bagged the big fish to increase RCB's woes. Kohli went for the favored slog-sweep, whipping it away towards deep mid-wicket. He timed his shot and the ball went into the hands of fielder Donovan Ferreira who settled himself a few inches inside the ropes and took a fine catch.

Donovan's catch helped Chahal pick his 66th wicket for the Royals. He surpassed Siddharth Trivedi's tally of 65 to become the leading wicket-taker for the franchise.

Chahal ended his spell on an expensive note as he finished with figures of 1/43. In his last over, he kept it tight, giving up just three singles in the first five deliveries. In the last delivery, Lomror slog-swept him for a six.

After Siddharth, Shane Watson is the third-highest wicket-taker for RR in IPL with 61 scalps. 0

Coming to the game, the entire proceeding was dictated by the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan.

Ashwin finished with figures of 2/19 while Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with 3/44, bagging the important wickets of Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik.

For RCB, Mahipal Lomror played a crucial innings of 32 runs while Virat Kohli smashed 33 and Rajat Patidar scored 34 runs off 22 balls. RCB finished their innings with a score of 172/8.

