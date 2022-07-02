Agar ruled out of second Test against Sri Lanka due injury, Jon Holland named replacement

Ashton Agar has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a side strain. Despite Jon Holland carrying an injury, he has been added to the squad. Agar did not even feature in a single match on Australia's Pakistan tour earlier in the year, after catching COVID in the white-ball leg. Mitchell Swepson was preferred ahead of Agar for the first Test where Australia beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.Holland could come into contention to play the second Test but Swepson took five wickets and although he went at close to four-and-a-half runs per over, he earned praise from captain Pat Cummins for how he bowled.

