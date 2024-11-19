Ahead of England Test series, Kane Williamson hammers 60 on return to competitive cricket

Hamilton [New Zealand], November 19 : On his return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff, Kane Williamson hammered 60 for Northern Districts on Day 1 of the Plunket Shield game against Auckland in Hamilton.

Williamson sustained a groin strain during New Zealand's tour of Sri Lanka in September, which kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time.

The extent of the injury was enough to keep him on the sidelines for New Zealand's famous 3-0 Test series win against India in the sub-continent.

But on his return, Williamson didn't waste any time to find his groove before the challenging home Tests against England.

Auckland put Northern Districts to bat after winning the toss. Williamson took the crease after Northern Districts lost their first wicket.

Williamson made Auckland bowlers tatter and slammed seven boundaries in 122 deliveries, a knock that lasted for almost three hours.

Williamson put 52 runs on the board for the fourth wicket with Robert O'Donnell. He eventually got pinned in front of the stumps after adding 36 with Brett Hampton.

This was the seasoned star's first Plunket Shield game in five years. His last appearance in New Zealand's first-class competition was in 2019.

With the England series approaching, Williamson was named in the squad, but the position he comes out to bat on will be the one to look for.

During his absence, Will Young took the brunt of delivering in the number three spot against India. He racked up 244 runs in the series and was crowned the Player of the Series for his sensational performance.

With the duo in the same squad, it is to be seen how New Zealand manage to balance the playing XI, which doesn't hinder their form.

New Zealand Test squad vs England: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (Tests 2 and 3), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

