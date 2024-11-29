New Delhi [India], November 29 : Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting congratulated fellow Tasmania cricketer Beau Webster for earning a call-up to the national side ahead of the second Test against India at Adelaide Oval, saying that the all-rounder has had "three or four years of quality, consistent all-round cricket.".

Webster has been included in the Australian squad as a cover for Mitchell Marsh for the second Test of the at Adelaide Oval.

Webster was added to the squad following his recent good showing in red-ball cricket, including the two-game series against India 'A'. In the unofficial 'Test' series against India A, Webster was the second-highest run-getter for Australia A with 145 runs at an average of 72.50, with a half-century. He also picked seven scalps at an average under 20.

It is the first international call-up for Webster.

Speaking on the ICC Review's latest episode, Ponting said, "Congratulations to Beau. He's had three or four years of really good, high-quality, consistent, all-round cricket."

"Unless something is wrong with Mitchell Marsh on the back of that first Test matchand I hope that there is not because you would think that the only spot that Webster could take in that side would be the all-rounder role," he added.

Speaking after the match at Perth, skipper Pat Cummins had hinted that Marsh was not feeling well towards the end of the match and would be monitored for the next 10 days.

"He has been battling a couple of little niggles since the UK tour," Cummins had said as quoted by Wisden.

"So the main thing is he's in there as one of the top six batters in the country, and bowling is a bonus. He was a little bit sore towards the end of this Test match. In the next 10 days, chance to freshen up, and try and get it right. We will see how he goes. Ideally, he would be able to bowl in each Test match," he added.

Webster has played in 93 first-class games, scoring 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83, with 12 centuries. He has also taken 148 wickets at an average of 37.39, bowling both off-spin and pace, learning the art of fast bowling during COVID-19 lockdowns.

This year in 15 matches, Webster scored 1,121 runs at an average of 53.38, with three centuries and five fifties. His best score is 167*.

Webster's addition further boosts Australia's pace resources and provides a solid backup for Marsh, who played the Perth Test and bowled 17 overs, the most he has bowled in a Test since the 2019 Oval Test against England. Given that Marsh suffered a major injury concern earlier in the year and has had limited bowling stints, Webster's presence will be crucial.

