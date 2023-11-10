Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 10 : South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma after the game revealed that he has a sore leg but doesn't expect it to cause any issue.

The Proteas clinched a 5-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday and further fortified their position in the second spot with 14 points.

During the clash, Bavuma injured himself while completing a run. After the game, he disclosed about his injury and had the option of going off the field. But he decided to stay and wanted to be with the team.

"My leg is sore, don't know to what extent, it's gonna have to be fine. I had that option of coming off. I wanted to be out there with the guys. Opportunity for me to spend some time out in the middle. That's what I felt was right at that moment. Winning is a habit, we want to take that momentum through. We batted second and to get over the line in that manner, that's going to put a lot of confidence," Bavuma said.

He further went on to praise Rassie van der Dussen for his exceptional 76* ensuring that South Africa crossed the finishing line with a couple of deliveries to spare.

"To get over the line in that manner, that is going to give us a lot of confidence. Fantastic knock by Rassie, he took ownership and the guys batted around him," Bavuma said.

Finally, he expressed the dream of playing in Ahmedabad for their maiden World Cup title in front of an electric crowd but have to focus on Australia first and said, "Yeah, definitely. We would want to play here (in Ahmedabad) again, in front of a full capacity crowd, and it will be a different experience playing in front of a hundred thousand fans. Before that, we have Australia. We will enjoy today and from tomorrow, we will start training our minds for that clash."

Coming to the match, South Africa managed to restrict Afghanistan to a total of 244. While chasing the target, the Proteas stumbled a couple of times putting themselves in a tough spot but Dussen's unbeaten knock ensured that they emerged victorious.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor