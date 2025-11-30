Aiden Markram hails middle-order effort after South Africa fightback in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 30 : South Africa captain Aiden Markram expressed pride in his team's ability to get really close to India's target of 350 despite the top-order failure in the first India vs South Africa match of the series on Sunday in Ranchi.

Chasing 350, the Proteas were reduced to 11-3 in 4.4 overs, with Aiden Markram gone for seven and both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton gone without scoring. However, a spirited middle- and lower-order fightback turned the contest into a nail-biting affair:

Matthew Breetzke (65 off 72) and Dewald Brevis (53 off 55) launched a superb rescue act, adding crucial runs and keeping the required run rate in check, before both fell to Kuldeep Yadav.

All-rounders Marco Jansen (82 off 65) and Corbin Bosch (67 off 49) then took centre stage, unleashing a flurry of powerful strokes that brought the target within reach. However, the turning point came when Kuldeep Yadav (3/55) struck to remove the well-set Jansen. Despite Corbin Bosch's late heroics, the mounting pressure proved too much. Prasidh Krishna (2/61) held his nerve in the final over, dismissing Bosch to seal the 17-run win for India.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Markram expressed pride in his team's effort, noting that despite the top order failing, the middle order showed character and kept South Africa competitive.

"Really proud. Great to sit in the changing room and watch the guys do their thing. Never losing the belief that we can pull a rabbit from the hat. The top order failed more than anything else. Knew that there would be some zip with the new ball while chasing. Still felt chasing was the way to go. Just had to ride the storm, and we saw what the middle order can do. A couple of moments here and there. Overall, really proud of the effort. Got really close and showed a lot of character. Any team would like to bat as deep as possible, and that's what they do for us (Jansen and Bosch)," Markram said.

