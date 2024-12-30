Aiden Markram reflects on South Africa's journey to World Test Championship Final

Centurion [South Africa], December 30 : Aiden Markram, who played a pivotal role in South Africa's qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, expressed a mix of relief and emotion after his team secured a spot in the final at Lord's on June 11.

Markram was named "Player of the Match" for his gritty performances, contributing 89 runs off 144 balls in South Africa's first innings and 37 runs in the second innings during a challenging chase of 148 runs.

Reflecting on his feelings after the win, Markram said, "Pretty relieved now. That was really tense. To get on the right side of it means a lot. To make it to a final is really special. Relieved now, but full of emotions."

He also spoke about his knock in the second innings, acknowledging that he would have liked to be there at the end to take the team home but fell short."Today was the most important, would have loved to take us home and be there at the end. Could not work out that way unfortunately," he said.

"Different challenges each day, your options and game plans have to change accordingly," he noted.

Despite his personal performance, Markram emphasized the importance of the team's overall victory and contribution to South Africa's success."I will never be one for milestones, I know I am not going to break any records. Just about winning games for SA and contributing to wins. Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not. But when you can make an impact, it means a lot and all is worth it if you can get on the right side (of the result)," he said.

Discussing the pitch conditions, Markram mentioned the challenges of batting. He said, "It was challenging. I was fortunate to have played a lot of cricket here. As a batter, you're never really in. The pitch was a bit up and down, with lots of lateral movement. You've got to balance that with scoring runs, not just surviving. Fortunately, it worked out well this week."

South Africa's success has earned them a place in their first-ever World Test Championship Final, set to take place at Lord's in June.

In the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl. A half-century from Kamran Ghulam (54 in 71 balls, with eight fours and a six) took Pakistan to 211/10. Dane Paterson (5/61) and Corbin Bosch (4/63) were the standout bowlers for the Proteas.

The Proteas gained a 90-run first-innings lead, with a half-century from Aiden Markram at the top (89 in 144 balls, with 15 fours) and a terrific unbeaten 81* in 93 balls, including 15 fours, by Corbin Bosch, taking them to 301. Khurram Shahzad (3/75) and Naseem Shah (3/92) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan.

In Pakistan's second innings, a drought-breaking fifty from Babar Azam (50 in 85 balls, with nine fours) and a solid knock from Saud Shakeel (84 in 113 balls, with 11 fours and a six) took Pakistan to 237/10, securing a 147-run lead. Marco Jansen (6/52) was the standout bowler for the Proteas.

Chasing 148 runs, the Proteas were reduced to 99/8 despite contributions from Markram (37 in 63 balls, with six fours) and skipper Temba Bavuma (40 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and a six). Mohammad Abbas (6/54) was the star for Pakistan with the ball.

However, a crucial 51-run stand between Kagiso Rabada (31* in 26 balls, with five fours) and Jansen (16* in 24 balls, with three fours) pushed the Proteas to a landmark victory.

