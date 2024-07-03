Aiden Markram was particularly good during the T20 WC: Graeme Smith

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Former South Africa cricketer Graeme Smith showered praise on Proteas skipper Aiden Markram for his performance in recently concluded the T20 World Cup 2024 and said that the 29-year-old was good during the tournament.

Markram scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 100.81 in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup after playing nine matches in the tournament.

The Proteas conceded a seven-run defeat against India in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 and failed to get hold of the prestigious trophy.

Smith said that Aiden Markram was 'tactically' sharp while leading the South Africa Team in the tournament.

"Aiden was particularly good during the tournament. He was tactically astute, had good plans and was brave enough to make the big calls and then get all his players to commit to it," Smith was quoted in a release from SA20 as saying.

The former cricketer added that Markram led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape of SA20 to 'back-to-back championship titles' and now has shown his experience to the international game.

"We have of course seen Aiden captain in this manner before over the course of the past two SA20 seasons, leading the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back championship titles, but now he has transferred this experience to the international arena," he added.

Smith said that the SA20 is proud of the achievements of the South African Team at the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We at SA20 are proud of the Proteas' achievements at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," he added.

Recapping the final match of the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

The entire Proteas T20 Cup squad are due to participate in South Africa's premier T20 competition Season 3, which will run from 9th January until 8th February 2025.

