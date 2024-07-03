The Air India flight carrying India's victorious T20 World Cup squad is currently the most tracked flight on the website Flightradar24. The chartered flight, with call sign AIC24WC, departed Barbados on Wednesday en route to Delhi. The flight is carrying the team, support staff, BCCI officials, and Indian media who were delayed due to Hurricane Beryl. The team is expected to land in Delhi on Thursday, July 4th, at approximately 6:00 AM IST.

The Air India flight 'AIC24WC' carrying Team India is the most tracked flight currently. 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/6dYxK30Rh3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 3, 2024

Team India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29, marking their first ICC championship victory since 2013. However, due to Hurricane Beryl, the team, support staff, some BCCI officials, and media personnel covering the event were delayed in Barbados for several days.

According to reports from the Times of India, the Air India flight with call sign AIC24WC departed Barbados at 4:30 am local time [2:00 PM IST]. Originally scheduled to depart at 6:00 PM local time on July 2 and arrive in New Delhi at 7:45 PM IST the same day, the departure was delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Upon arrival in Delhi, the Indian team is set to be hosted for breakfast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 11:00 AM IST, as reported by news agency ANI. There are also plans for an open-top bus parade in Mumbai, confirmed by Team India captain Rohit Sharma in a social media post.

🇮🇳, we want to enjoy this special moment with all of you.



So let’s celebrate this win with a victory parade at Marine Drive & Wankhede on July 4th from 5:00pm onwards.



It’s coming home ❤️🏆 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 3, 2024

The Men in Blue remained undefeated throughout the 2024 T20 World Cup, held across venues in West Indies and the United States. Captain Rohit Sharma emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, accumulating 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.71. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Final for his crucial 76 runs off 59 balls, while Jasprit Bumrah, with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.18, was honored as the Player of the Tournament.