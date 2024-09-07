Ajaz Patel draws inspiration from Rangana Herath ahead of series against Afghanistan

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 : New Zealand cricketer Ajaz Patel recently shared his admiration for former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath and reflected on the upcoming series against Afghanistan.

Rangana Herath has been recently appointed as the spin bowling coach for New Zealand in Test format.

Speaking candidly with the reporters about his influences and the challenges ahead, Patel provided insight into his preparations and mindset.

"If you look at me and look at Rangana, we are quite similar in terms of our build and body type. When I was developing my spin, I watched him with a lot of admiration, so it is really special to have him here. For me, it is a great opportunity to spend some time with him and really understand how he crafts his spin bowling. Obviously, he was very successful and a phenomenal bowler, so it is a great opportunity for me to learn from him," Patel said.

This connection underlines the importance of mentorship and learning from the best in the game.

Reflecting on his previous experiences in India, Patel acknowledged the different challenges he faces this time around.

"Yeah, I guess it is always special to come back to India, especially after my last game here. It is a different challenge now, different surface, different place, and different opposition. So it is about looking at what is in front of us, assessing what the wicket is doing, and then coming up with a game plan," he explained.

His pragmatic approach highlights the need for adaptability in international cricket.

Ajaz Patel also spoke about the upcoming series against Afghanistan, recognizing their potential and resilience.

"We know Afghanistan are a quality outfit. Obviously, they don't have that much experience, but certainly, they will put up a good fight. They will certainly grow from every experience that they get and have," he noted.

He has played 16 Test matches and scalped 62 wickets. He is the third cricketer to take 10 wickets in an innings.

Team New Zealand arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday for the upcoming one-off Test match against Afghanistan.

The match is scheduled to take place from September 9 to 13. It will be held at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

New Zealand Test skipper Tim Southee, along with star batter Kane Williamson, vice-captain Tom Latham, and other members of the squad, arrived at New Delhi Airport on Thursday morning, from where they travelled to Greater Noida.

