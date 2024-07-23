Ajinkya Naik becomes youngest Mumbai Cricket Association president

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 : Ajinkya Naik became the youngest president of the Mumbai Cricket Association after the announcement of the results on Tuesday.

At the age of 37, Naik defeated Mumbai BJP chief and BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar's candidate Sanjay Naik by 107 votes in the election.

According to a statement from MCA, 335 votes were cast. Ajinkya got 221 votes, while Sanjay got 114 votes.

The elections were held due to the demise of former MCA president Amol Kale. Kale passed away at the age of 47 earlier this month in New York. Naik served as the secretary of the MCA.

To fill the vacant role, the MCA had announced the election schedule, which included seeking the names of representatives from member clubs and former international players from June 25 to July 2.

Kale became the MCA president after defeating former India and Mumbai cricketer Sandip Patil in the elections, which were held in October 2022.

Kale had a successful term with the Mumbai Cricket Association as its president after being elected in 2022.

It was during his tenure that the MCA agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers for the 2024-25 season.

The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.

