Ajit Agarkar opens up on electing Suryakumar Yadav over Hardik Pandya as T20I skipper

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Ahead of the Sri Lanka T20I series, the Indian Cricket Team's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, opened up about on electing right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav over star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the national side in the shortest format of the game.

Suryakumar Yadav was announced the captain of the T20Is on Thursday. The 33-year-old's first assignment as the leader of the team will be Sri Lanka series. The three T20Is will be held on July 27, July 28 and July 30.

The former right-arm seamer asserted that Pandya is an important player for Men in Blue and his skillset is hard to find in someone else.

"Hardik is always an important player for us. Those skillsets are hard to find. Fitness has been a challenge with him. Hopefully, his performances are more important than anything else. We want someone who is likely to be available more often than not. Saying all that, Surya has got all the necessary qualities to be the captain," said Agarkar in the press conference.

After competion of the T20I series, a three-match ODI series will take place which will start from August 1.The Pallekele International Stadium will be hosting the T20I leg of the series while the R Premadasa is getting to host the 50-over matches, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Both teams will be taking to the field with new head coaches. While legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been named as the interim head coach for Lankan Lions, this will also be the first assignment for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir as the head coach, succeeding the T20 World Cup-winning coach Rahul Dravid.

India's last tour of Sri Lanka for a bilateral white-ball series came back in July 2021, with Dravid coaching the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. India won the ODI series 2-1, while Sri Lanka secured the T20I series by the same margin.

This will be India's second T20I series after their T20 World Cup win, defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. The Men in Blue recently defeated Zimbabwe by 4-1 in the 5-match T20I series.

India's T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mohd. Siraj.

