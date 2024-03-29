Alan Wilkins appointed as new president of Glamorgan for three-year term

Cardiff [UK], March 29 : Veteran broadcaster Alan Wilkins has been appointed as the new president of Glamorgan for a three-year term.

During his playing days, the left-arm pacer featured in eight seasons with Glamorgan from 1976 to 1983 and claimed 243 first-class wickets. During his time, Glamorgan managed to reach their first one-day final, against Middlesex in the Gillette Cup in 1977. After retiring from the sport, Wilkins stepped foot in the broadcasting career.

Following his appointment, Wilkins expressed his delight in becoming the president of Glamorgan and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfio, "Firstly I am thrilled, and honoured to have been considered for the role of President, knowing who has held the position in the past. I have travelled a lot through my work as a broadcaster, and that journey has brought me home," Wilkins said.

"I want to make a difference, both on and off the field for Glamorgan. We have some fresh faces coming in, myself included. I know our new Head Coach (Grant Bradburn) well from my travels with Pakistan, and I cannot wait to see his brand of cricket out on the hallowed turf of Sophia Gardens. I honestly feel good things are coming here, I still get goosebumps and butterflies looking out onto that field, and wish I could still play," he added.

Glamorgan CCC Chair, Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, said, "I am delighted that Alan has accepted the Board's invitation and I know he will add huge value as we move forward into a period of potential change.

"Not only will Alan add cricket expertise, gathered from his years of playing and commentating, but he is so well known and respected throughout world cricket that he will be well placed to support the club as we create a new Glamorgan future."

