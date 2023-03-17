Aleem Dar steps down from ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires after 19 years

Veteran umpire Aleem Dar has stepped down from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, bringing to an end a distinguished career in top-level umpiring. The 54-year old Dar, who was on the Elite Panel for 19 years, stood in a record 435 men's international games, including the finals of the 2007 and 2011 50-over World Cup as well as the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2010 and 2012.Dar, who made his debut as an international umpire in an ODI in 2000, was the first umpire from Pakistan to make it to the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. He officiated in 222 ODIs, 144 Tests and 69 T20Is, and umpired in five 50-over World Cups and seven T20 World Cups. Dar was also the recipient of the David Shepherd Trophy for three years in a row - 2009, 2010 and 2011.

"It has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed every bit of it. I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession, Dar told the ICC, reflecting on his career. "Though I am still keen to continue as an international umpire, I felt it was now the right time, after 19 years on the road to step away from the Elite panel and provide an opportunity to someone from the International Panel. My message to umpires the world over is to work hard, maintain discipline and never stop learning. "I thank the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and my colleagues on the panel for their support over the years. I would also like to thank my family; without whose support I could not have gone on for so long. I look forward to continuing to serve the game as an umpire," said Dar.Meanwhile, South Africa's Adrian Holdstock and Pakistan's Ahsan Raza have been added to the Elite Panel of Umpires. The inclusions were made by the ICC Elite Umpire Selection Panel - headed by Wasim Khan, the ICC General Manager, Cricket - during the annual review and selection process. The number of umpires on the panel has been increased to 12.Holdstock and Ahsan were both part of the umpiring panel for the Men's T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022. Holdstock has stood in a total of 5 Tests, 42 ODIs and 48 T20Is while Ahsan has officiated in 41 ODIs and 72 T20Is.