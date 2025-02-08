Alex Carey breaks Gilchrist's all-time Australia record during Galle Test against Sri Lanka

Galle [Sri Lanka], February 8 : Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey overtook legendary Adam Gilchrist's record on Saturday, becoming the first wicketkeeper-batter from his team to touch the 150-run mark in Asian conditions.

Carey achieved this accomplishment during the second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

During the third day of the match, in the 87th over of Australia's first innings, Carey paddle-sweeped a delivery by Prabath Jayasuriya, bringing up his 150 runs, crossing the mark for the first time ever in first-class cricket.

In the 93rd over, Prabath cleaned his stumps, as Carey lost his off-stump while attempting a sweep. Carey was gone for 156 in 188 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes. His strike rate was 82.98.

Earlier, the record for the highest score by an Aussie wicketkeeper-batter in Asia was held by Adam Gilchrist, who scored 144 runs each in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, his solitary centuries in these two nations, besides two tons in India.

Carey is now also the second wicketkeeper-batter from Australia besides Gilchrist to have a century in Asia.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (85 in 139 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 in 163 balls, with six fours and a six) took Sri Lanka to 257 in 97.4 overs.

Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were top wicket-takers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia lost Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4) and Usman Khawaja (36) early, leaving the team struggling at 91/3. However, centuries from Alex Carey (139* in 156 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Smith (120* in 239 balls, with nine fours and a six) took Australia to 330/3 at the end of day two, leading by 73 runs.

Currently, Australia's first innings lead has exceeded the 100-run mark.

